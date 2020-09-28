Bank7 Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $8.75 on Monday. Bank7 has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSVN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank7 from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

