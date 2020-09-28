Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Trading Up 2%

Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)’s stock price was up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.86. Approximately 570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Barrons 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Barrons 400 ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barrons 400 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 36,567 shares during the period.

