Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Receives $29.24 Average PT from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.24.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,535. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

