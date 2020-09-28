Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Bertrandt AG (ETR:BDT) was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €31.50 ($37.06) and last traded at €31.55 ($37.12). Approximately 1,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.80 ($37.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bertrandt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.80 ($42.12).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €33.33 and a 200-day moving average of €33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The company has a market cap of $320.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.87.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

