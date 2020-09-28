Bezop Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. Bezop has a total market cap of $214,657.57 and approximately $46.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bezop

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bezop is bezop.io . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN, Exrates, Livecoin, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

