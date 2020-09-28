BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, BLAST has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market cap of $102,779.77 and approximately $17.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002429 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001629 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000475 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000736 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001175 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,727,815 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

