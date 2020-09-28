Boosted Finance Price Hits $19.10 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for $19.10 or 0.00178253 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $1.14 million and $508,064.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00253536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00095960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.01574185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00183735 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

