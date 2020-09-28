BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after buying an additional 681,906 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after purchasing an additional 896,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BWA traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $38.01. 3,221,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,489. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

