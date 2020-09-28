BOScoin Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $2,152.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00055455 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

