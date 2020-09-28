Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several research analysts have commented on BOX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

BOX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,932. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,172,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,230. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 324.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BOX by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

