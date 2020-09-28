Bread One Day Trading Volume Reaches $140,316.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $140,316.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $533.09 or 0.04975494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033661 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.