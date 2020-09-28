Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,861. The company has a market capitalization of $344.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

