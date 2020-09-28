Brokerages Anticipate inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for inTEST’s earnings. inTEST reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that inTEST will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for inTEST.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. inTEST had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

NYSE:INTT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,260. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. inTEST has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

