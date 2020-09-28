Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. James River Group reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 168.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JRVR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of James River Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in James River Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in James River Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in James River Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after acquiring an additional 94,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in James River Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 938.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 406,651 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. James River Group has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $51.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.