Brokerages Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($51.97) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 40.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NOG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 441,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,207. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.26.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

