Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.13. AgroFresh Solutions also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AGFS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. 41,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

