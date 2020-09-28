Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report sales of $17.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.27 million and the highest is $19.07 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $109.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $115.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $101.21 million, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $127.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIGL. Citigroup upped their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIGL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,579. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $390.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.41. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.