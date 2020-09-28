Brokerages Set Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) PT at $4.90

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTE. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

NYSE ESTE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,840. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.60.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 43,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

