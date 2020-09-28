Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Price Target at $34.63

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. 1,043,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

