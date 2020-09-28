Brokerages Set GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) PT at $185.08

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 383,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.78. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $463,722 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 134.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

