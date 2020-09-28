Brokerages Set IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) PT at $102.83

Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.83.

Separately, Sidoti decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 306,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,870,000 after acquiring an additional 134,274 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth $9,814,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 74,764 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 73,909 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 396,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 73,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

IDA traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.23. 213,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

