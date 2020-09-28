Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price at $221.44

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.44.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Insulet alerts:

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Insulet by 141.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.38. 327,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,868. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 812.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.92. Insulet has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.