Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Target Price at $10.62

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. 2,367,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,405. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.89.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 91.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.