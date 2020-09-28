Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target at $61.68

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 422,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 103.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 15.9% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.81. 940,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.