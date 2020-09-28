Brokerages Set Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,799,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 186,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $16.53. 7,080,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,617,192. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

