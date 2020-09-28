Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target at $47.00

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of STNE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.83. 2,510,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,782. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.86 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

