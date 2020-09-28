Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $43.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.49. 455,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bruker by 206.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 109.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.