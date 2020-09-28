Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($1.45). The firm had revenue of C$37.84 million during the quarter.

