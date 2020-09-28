Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on IKTSF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $$82.62 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $82.62.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

