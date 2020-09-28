Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) & bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Financial Analysis

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cellectis and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 1 0 6 0 2.71 bluebird bio 0 4 14 0 2.78

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $34.83, indicating a potential upside of 88.29%. bluebird bio has a consensus target price of $104.15, indicating a potential upside of 86.32%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and bluebird bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $22.99 million 34.17 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -7.68 bluebird bio $44.67 million 82.87 -$789.61 million ($14.31) -3.91

Cellectis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cellectis has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -89.50% -18.00% -13.83% bluebird bio -272.66% -47.02% -36.02%

Summary

Cellectis beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; and TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

