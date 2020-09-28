Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.82.

About Centuria Office REIT

CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of high quality office assets situated throughout Australia. CMA is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

