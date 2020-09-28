Chainlink (LINK) Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $10.26 or 0.00095835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00253370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.01574455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00184619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase, Mercatox, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.