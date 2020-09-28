Charter Hall Education Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.66.

Charter Hall Education Trust Company Profile

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

