Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$4.02 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.72.

About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Dividend History for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit