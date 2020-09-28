Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$347.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million.

