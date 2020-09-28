Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $23.25 on Monday. Chick Soup Preferred A has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.
Chick Soup Preferred A Company Profile
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Chick Soup Preferred A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chick Soup Preferred A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.