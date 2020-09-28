Chrono.tech (TIME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $63,907.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00014931 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $63,907.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.09 or 0.04975494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033661 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

