City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.01. City reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on City in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.88. 89,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.59. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

