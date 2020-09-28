CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.63. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.18.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 6,150.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,291 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $294,288,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,946,000 after acquiring an additional 640,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 217.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 827,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 566,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,038. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.