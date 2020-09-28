CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEO. UBS Group raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DBS Vickers raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE CEO traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $97.15. 107,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. CNOOC has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $2.5806 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CNOOC in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,042,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,829,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after buying an additional 73,306 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

