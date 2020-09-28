Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €34.40 ($40.47) and last traded at €34.94 ($41.11). 1,575,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.08 ($41.27).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.21 ($41.42).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.45.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

