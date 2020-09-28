COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.67. 128,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.