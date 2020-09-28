Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Trading Down 1.5%

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Concordia International Corp (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) shares were down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.01 and last traded at C$25.04. Approximately 73,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,714% from the average daily volume of 4,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Concordia International (TSE:CXR)

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

