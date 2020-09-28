Contrasting Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) & Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zions Bancorporation NA and Hawthorn Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation NA 1 14 3 1 2.21 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus price target of $39.06, indicating a potential upside of 32.96%. Given Zions Bancorporation NA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation NA is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zions Bancorporation NA and Hawthorn Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation NA $3.25 billion 1.48 $816.00 million $4.33 6.79 Hawthorn Bancshares $72.91 million 1.63 $16.11 million N/A N/A

Zions Bancorporation NA has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation NA pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Zions Bancorporation NA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation NA has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation NA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation NA and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation NA 15.70% 7.46% 0.72% Hawthorn Bancshares 16.54% 10.33% 0.78%

Risk and Volatility

Zions Bancorporation NA has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation NA beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 433 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 23 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

