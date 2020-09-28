CPChain Reaches Market Cap of $834,509.68 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One CPChain token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. CPChain has a total market cap of $834,509.68 and approximately $92,856.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00631460 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030407 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $741.27 or 0.06914566 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000770 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

