Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR)

