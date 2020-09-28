Cromwell Group Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.18.

In other Cromwell Group news, insider Paul Weightman purchased 638,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$561,505.12 ($401,075.09).

Cromwell Group Company Profile

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

