CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (OTCMKTS:CRSS) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 1,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

About CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company's subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified community development financial institution (CDFI) and certified B-Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.