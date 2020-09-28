Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (29) (($0.38)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 304.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.52. Crossword Cybersecurity has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 495 ($6.47).

About Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc commercializes cyber security related technologies. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, a Software-as-a-Service solution that enables medium and large companies to assess and monitor the cyber security risks of their supplier base. It also provides software engineering and cyber security consulting services.

