CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of CRT.UN stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.14 and a 12-month high of C$17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.